Lok Sabha polls | Four-tier security arrangement in place at counting centres in Chennai

April 20, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CAPF, the T.N. Special Police, the Armed Reserve and the Greater Chennai police make up the four layers of security; all three counting centres in the city will be guarded round-the-clock until counting day on June 4

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore assessed the security arrangements at the three counting centres in Chennai on Saturday, April 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-tier security arrangement, with the deployment of personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the Greater Chennai City Police and other units of the Tamil Nadu Police, has been put in place for round-the-clock guarding of the three counting centres in Chennai. 

At the conclusion of polling in the three Lok Sabha Constituencies of Chennai -- North, Central and South -- on Friday, April 19, 2024, officers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) sealed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the respective booths. The machines were then transported amidst tight security to the counting centres: Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and Anna University. There, they were stored in strong rooms, and police personnel are now guarding them round-the-clock. 

Lok Sabha polls | Chennai’s turnout dips by 4 percentage points

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said four layers of strong police security arrangements have been made at the counting centers under the supervision of Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police. The CAPF constitute the first layer, the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) form the second layer, the Greater Chennai Police Armed Reserve (AR) are the third layer and the Greater Chennai Police Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special units form the fourth  layer. The personnel have been deployed on round-the-clock security duty, on a rotation basis.

Mr. Rathore, accompanied by Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, made a spot assessment at the counting centres on Saturday, April 20, and reviewed the security arrangements in place.

All the counting centres are also under CCTV surveillance. Police said the bandobust arrangements will be in place for 45 days until the completion of counting on June 4, 2024.  

