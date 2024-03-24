ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Polls | Congress announces seven candidates from T.N.

March 24, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party on Saturday announced the list of seven candidates entering the electoral fray from Tamil Nadu as a party of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party fielded former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil from Tiruvallur (SC), K. Gopinath from Krishnagiri, M.K. Vishnu Prasad from Cuddalore, S. Jothimani from Karur, Karti P. Chidambaram from Sivaganga, B. Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar, and Vijay Vasanth from Kanniyakumari.

The Congress is yet to announce their candidates for Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli seats.

