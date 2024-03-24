Lok Sabha Polls | Congress announces seven candidates from T.N.

March 24, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Congress party on Saturday announced the list of seven candidates entering the electoral fray from Tamil Nadu as a party of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party fielded former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil from Tiruvallur (SC), K. Gopinath from Krishnagiri, M.K. Vishnu Prasad from Cuddalore, S. Jothimani from Karur, Karti P. Chidambaram from Sivaganga, B. Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar, and Vijay Vasanth from Kanniyakumari.

The Congress is yet to announce their candidates for Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.