Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Chennai’s turnout dips by 4 percentage points

The turnout for all three Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai stood at 56.10%; North Chennai recorded the highest number of voters and Central Chennai the lowest of the three

April 20, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai voters seen after their vote at a ‘pink’ polling booth on EVK Sampath Salai on Friday, April 19, 2024

Chennai voters seen after their vote at a ‘pink’ polling booth on EVK Sampath Salai on Friday, April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Turnout in the 18 Assembly segments of the three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai reduced by 4 percentage points in the Lok Sabha elections this year, when compared to the previous elections, said Chennai District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, April 20, a day after the polls, Mr. Radhakrishnan said 56.10% turnout was registered in the three parliamentary constituencies of Chennai this year.

Urban voters’ apathy continues to dog Chennai city in Lok Sabha poll

North Chennai parliamentary constituency registered a turnout of 60.13%; Central Chennai 53.91% and South Chennai 54.27%.

The total electorate in the three Chennai constituencies stood at 48.69 lakh.

“We are analysing the urban voter apathy and the reduced turnout. The turnout this year was achieved because of the 47 different types of SVEEP activities conducted in the city,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Security measures for EVMs

All the EVMs have reached the counting centers including Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and Anna University. Surveillance of the strong rooms and storerooms has been intensified with 188 cameras. Three tier security has also been provided.

The sealing of the EVMs will be done in the presence of observers and candidates.

Video surveillance teams are expected to be disbanded shortly.

In the wake of multiple complaints of names missing from the voter list, the Chennai district election office will also check if voters’ names have been deleted from the rolls, Mr. Radhakrishnan said

