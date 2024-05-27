Lok Sabha polls: Chennai prepares for vote counting

The first phase of the randomisation process for appointing officers for vote counting began on Monday, May 27, 2024. The results of the Lok Sabha election held across the nation in seven phases are to be announced on June 4.

“A total of 1,433 officers - including 357 micro-observers including 20% reserve, 374 counting supervisors, 380 counting assistants, and 322 office assistants, will manage the counting for Chennai’s three parliamentary constituencies. The selection of 1,111 staff was completed today, with work orders to follow soon. Training for counting officers and staff is scheduled for 29 May,“ he told reporters.

The second phase of randomisation is on June 3 when the officers will be informed of the respective centres, followed by the final draw on June 4, at 5 a.m.

“Security involves 1,384 police personnel and 584 surveillance cameras: 176 at Queen Mary’s College for Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency, 210 for Chennai South constituency at Anna University, and 198 at Loyola College for Chennai Central. Additionally, 345 surveillance cameras will be installed in the counting halls on counting day: 106 in Chennai North, 132 in Chennai South, and 107 in Chennai Central,“ Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan mentioned.

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, Additional Commissioner (Health) V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, Regional Deputy Commissioners M. P. Amit, (South), K. J. Praveen Kumar (Central) and Katta Ravi Teja (North), District Revenue Officer (Elections) S. Suresh and officers were present.

