Lok Sabha polls | Chennai election office begins distribution of booth slips to voters

A total of 3.5 lakh slips will be distributed to voters each day in the three Parliamentary constituencies in Chennai; the district has 39.25 voters on its rolls

April 01, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan seen at the launch of the distribution of booth slips to voters in the city on Monday, April 1, 2024

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan seen at the launch of the distribution of booth slips to voters in the city on Monday, April 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Chennai district election office on Monday, April 1, 2024, launched a drive to distribute booth slips to voters in the three Parliamentary constituencies of the city.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chennai district election officer J. Radhakrishnan said 4,.083 workers would distribute booth slips to 3.25 lakh electors in the city every day up until April 13, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on April 19.

The booth slips will have details about the location of the booth and the section where the electors’ name has been included. As on March 17, the district has reported 39.25 lakh electors on its rolls, including 19.28 lakh men, 19.95 lakh women and 1,199 others.

Pointing to the measures taken to build confidence among voters vulnerable to intimidation, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the list of vulnerable and critical polling stations will be finalised this week in the presence of observers.

The Chennai district election office will guide residents and traders to follow the model code of conduct ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he said. On the seizure of cash, he said a committee of officials will verify documents to ensure they are valid in order to return the cash.

