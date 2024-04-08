Lok Sabha elections | PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Chennai on April 9; strict traffic arrangements in place

April 08, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chennai on April 9 evening and will participate in a roadshow organised to canvas votes for BJP’s candidates in the heart of city. The Greater Chennai City Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the high-profile visit and campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the Prime Minister will fly in a special aircraft from Maharashtra and arrive at 6.05 p.m. in the Chennai Airport. Later, he will travel by a car to T. Nagar. His roadshow will begin at 6.30 p.m. from Panagal Park — which was once a prominent place for public meetings. From there, the roadshow will cross the busiest road — Thiyagaraya road (Pondy Bazaar) — and is expected to conclude around 7.35 p.m. After wrapping the campaign, his convoy will reach the Raj Bhavan, where he will be staying for the night. Many political leaders, party people and the general public are expected to witness the roadshow.

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police said, from 3 p.m. onwards movement of vehicles at Thiyagaraya road is strictly prohibited and is declared as sterile zone and the entire Thiyagaraya road, Venkata Narayana road, G.N. Chetty Road and North Boag Road have been declared as ‘no-parking zone’ until the completion of the road show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public and motorists are being cautioned about traffic slowdown which is likely to occur during the roadshow across the area, in and around roadshow stretch, and surrounding area (GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction, 100-feet road, Anna Salai, S.V. Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and around T. Nagar) between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Commercial vehicles will be restricted in the following roads from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. intermittently — Pallavaram GST Road towards Kathipara, Mount Poonamallee road towards Anna Salai, CIPET towards Anna Salai, Vadapalani towards T.Nagar Valluvar kottam, Kathipara flyover to Saidapet, CPT towards airport and Gandhi Mandapam, Tidel park to Gandhi Mandapam, Anna Statute towards mount road.

It may be recalled that the city police has already banned the flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within its jurisdiction from March 1 till April 29.

On April 10 morning, the Prime Minister will be campaigning in Vellore, Coimbatore, Pollachi. As per a tentative plan, he will fly in a helicopter to Vellore and at 10.15 a.m. he will address a public meeting at Fort Ground. From there, he will reach Arakkonam by road and then will fly in a special aircraft to Coimbatore. At 1.30 p.m., Mr. Modi will address a public meet in Pollachi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.