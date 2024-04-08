Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flying Squad, static surveillance teams increased in 5 constituencies including Kolathur

April 08, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Chennai

The number of Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) in five Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies, including Kolathur, of the 16 constituencies were increased recently.

ESCs are constituencies which are prone to high expenditure and corrupt practices, according to the Election Commission of India.

“For each Assembly constituency, nine FSTs were deployed to work in three shifts - three per shift. The same arrangement with SSTs. The total was 144 FSTs and 144 SSTs,” an official stated.

The official added, “During the recent Election expenditure monitoring review meeting in Chennai district with State’s Special expenditure observer B.R Balakrishnan on April 7, Returning Officers requested more teams in Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies [ESCs] - Egmore, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar in Chennai South Parliamentary Constituency; Kolathur in Chennai North and Velachery in Chennai South. Following this, an additional team in each shift was added to each of these five constituencies,” the official said. Now, the total is 159 FSTs and SSTs each.

The number of video surveillance teams (VST) was also doubled from Sunday - two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city - from 16 to 32. Each Assembly constituency will have two teams monitoring election-related activites, according to an official in Chennai District.

In Chennai, from March 17 to April 7, ₹8,04,96,816 cash was seized, 90 drug items worth ₹22,99,004, 533 liquor items worth ₹38,92,665, six precious metal items such as jewellery worth ₹5,42,61,823 and three other items such as iPhones, sarees etc., totally worth ₹24,25,900 were seized.

A total of 746 items amounting to ₹14,33,26,208 were seized by FSTs, SSTs and Greater Chennai Police.