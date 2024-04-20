Lok Sabha Election: Family ties and voting lines, a story of election day separation

April 20, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Even though we updated our address on the voter ID cards over three years ago, it has still not been updated in the electoral rolls. Interestingly, my vote was in Kancheepuram seat and my wife Prabha’s vote was in the Chennai South seat. Personally, it works well for us because, as co-founders of FOMRRA, we were each able to cast our vote in the two Lok Sabha seats that OMR falls under. If you ignore the inconvenience of having to drive 7-8 kilometres to cast the two votes, it was a symbolic gesture for us.

However, the same cannot be said for everyone’s experience on polling day.

Rabia said that her polling booth was in YMCA school, but her daughter, who is a first-time voter, had to travel 5 km to a booth in Injambakkam.

Gopal, who had three voters in his house, found that the change in address was reflecting for him and his son, but not for his wife, who had to vote in Tambaram, 15 km away.

Rajkumar’s family was split into multiple locations —— 3 km apart within the Thiruporur segment of Kancheepuram seat.

Suvetha and her husband had different booths today. As per the booth slip, they had to travel all the way to Panaiyur government school to cast their vote. However, when they reached there, they were redirected to another school and another booth.

Despite his address being updated, Ravikiran voted in Pallikarnai — a good 7 km away, while the rest of his family voted near home in Sholinganallur.

Sujatha and her son had an interesting situation where an “overenthusiastic policeman” made first-time voters stand in a different queue. The result being that even after she finished her turn, her son was still in line.

We have seen similar issues during the local body polls in 2021. People of the same family have been split and asked to go to different booths and sometimes different panchayats, even though they live under the same roof. We tried to get these issues corrected when we had voter registration and correction campaigns in FOMRRA RWAs in the months leading up to the Lok Sabha Polls. Still, a lot more needs to be done. Unless entire apartment societies (RWAs) vote together for one local body seat or assembly segment, it will be very difficult for them to interact with the elected representatives or to get anything done from the officials. We hope these issues are sorted out before the next elections.

Unfortunately, despite FOMRRA’s best efforts, voters only wake up to check their booth data a day or two before actual voting. I just wish people spent more time on this. After all, it decides the fate of our lives for the next five years. Let the ballot not divide our family bonds.

(Harsha Koda is co-founder, FOMRRA - Federation of OMR Resident Associations)

