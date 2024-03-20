GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Chennai’s low voter turnout linked to floating population, urban apathy: DEO

Officials are striving to break this trend and achieve 100% voting in Chennai, says J. Radhakrishnan

March 20, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
District election officer J. Radhakrishnan distributing pamphlets to create awareness on voting, in Chennai on Wednesday.

District election officer J. Radhakrishnan distributing pamphlets to create awareness on voting, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.VEDHAN

Floating population and general urban apathy are the main reasons for low voting pattern in Chennai since the 2000s, said J. Radhakrishnan, District Election Officer and Greater Corporation Commissioner, ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The officials are striving to break this trend and achieve 100% voting by raising awareness in public spaces, he told reporters at an awareness programme at a mall in Vadapalani on Wednesday.

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the EC was held at the mall with performances by folk artists to amplify the need for voting among people.

Having observed elections in the city since the early 2000s, Mr. Radhakrishnan said while Tamil Nadu recorded an average of 72% of the voting, the trend in Chennai was usually between 58- 59%. “The challenge in the city is that it has a large floating population. Further, over 60% of the voters, who are keen on the elections, do not focus on voting. There is a general urban apathy, which should be averted.”

Electoral rolls include names of all applicants aged 18 years or above in April 2024, he said. The Commissioner distributed pamphlets and encouraged the youth at the mall to vote during the poll scheduled to begin on April 19.

