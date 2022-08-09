Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may be held in 2024: Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing party cadre in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

August 09, 2022 18:19 IST

Corruption has pervaded all Departments of the government, says AIADMK interim general secretary

The poor functioning of the DMK government may lead to the Assembly election being held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers in Vellore, he said corruption had pervaded all Departments of the State government, enabling the DMK to earn around ₹20,000 crore since it assumed office in May 2021. “Corruption has reared its ugly head in the DMK government. Take, for example, the worthless free gift hampers given away during the Pongal. It had helped the DMK earn at least ₹500 crore,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He dared Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to face the charges levelled by the AIADMK rather than filing “false cases” against his party functionaries to silence them. If the situation persisted, he felt, the DMK would not even be the main Opposition party in future as it would lose people’s confidence.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged the DMK returned to power by giving false promises to the electors. However, it had not fulfilled most of them, including ₹100 in LPG cylinder subsidy, exemption of Tamil Nadu from NEET, education loan waiver and ₹1,000 cash aid for women family heads. “We will send this government home soon because the condition of the common man is terrible with the increase in prices and other challenges. What is happening in Sri Lanka, with people rising against the government, will happen in the State soon,” he said.

The former Chief Minister referred to the alleged delay in the government redressing public grievances. A case in point, he said, was the delay in the re-opening of the railway overbridge at Katpadi near Vellore despite Southern Railway having informed the State government that repairs had been completed. It was only after AIADMK functionaries opened the bridge that the district administration relaid the carriageway and allowed traffic through it, he said.

As part of the exercise to reach out to the party cadre and people, Mr. Palaniswami on Tuesday spoke at many places on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, including Natrampalli, Ambur, the Pallikonda toll gate, Vellore and the Walaja toll gate.