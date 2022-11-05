Logo for International Book Fair unveiled

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launching the logo of Chennai International Book Fair on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday unveiled the logo of the upcoming International Book Fair.

The event, which will be held in the city from January 16 to 18, is likely to witness participation from at least 20 countries. “After visiting the Frankfurt book fair, we wanted to host something similar here. Like Frankfurt, London and Beijing, Chennai book fair will be held in a grand manner. We have invited close to 50 countries and hoping to see at least 20 participating,” he said.

While Chennai book fair will be for a longer duration, the International Book Fair will be held at an exclusive hall at the same venue for three days. It will be jointly organised by the Directorate of Public Libraries, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

“Though this fair, many Tamil literary works will reach thousands across the world. Whether it is giving publishing rights of a Tamil book to another country or getting rights to publish their works in Tamil, this fair will be help readers, writers and publishers to a great extent,” he said.

“Writers and publishers from our country will have an opportunity to engage with their contemporaries from the other parts of the world and there will be video conferencing options too for those who can’t come in person,” he added.