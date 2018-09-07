Loco Works manager ‘manhandled’

more-in

Four employees of Perambur Loco Works were removed from services after they allegedly gheraoed and manhandled the Chief Works Manager.

The ICF police have also registered a case following a complaint from the Chief Works Manager Arun Devraj. According to the police, on Monday, the office bearers of a SC &ST Union barged into his chamber and gheraoed him on his refusal to redress their grievances. They also roughed him up and locked the door.

The matter was taken to the management and following an enquiry, they were removed from services, the sources said.

A senior police officer said, “We received a complaint and have registered a case. The officer has complained that nearly 50 persons were involved in the incident.