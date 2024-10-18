Loco pilots stage protest demanding implementation of safety committee recommendations

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) organised a protest at the Central suburban railway station on Friday putting forth various demands, with respect to alleviating their stressful working conditions.

In a memorandum submitted to the Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, the loco pilots demanded the implementation of railway safety committee recommendations to provide regular weekly-off, and reduction of duty time to eight hours for operating goods trains and six hours for operating passenger trains from the present 12-hour duty schedule.

The protesting loco drivers also wanted the four continuous night duties reduced to two night duties. They sought provision of a work schedule whereby loco pilots could return to their headquarters within 36 hours on completion of their duty, to help them balance their family responsibilities.

After highlighting the various train accidents that occurred due to various reasons in the past years and faulting the loco pilots for the accidents, the members of AILRSA wanted the Railway Board to cancel the charge-sheets filed against loco drivers.

