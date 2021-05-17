Lockdown violations: over 3,000 cases filed, vehicles seized

Police intensify checks, fine motorists

The city police have filed a total of 3,028 cases against those who violated lockdown rules on Saturday and seized 3,252 vehicles.

On Sunday too, police intensified checks, besides fining motorists across the city.

The State government imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, and checking has been intensified over the past few days to curb people from roaming around unnecessarily in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.

However people have been allowed to travel for essential work, including medical needs.

Till Saturday night, the traffic police registered 1,933 cases and seized 446 vehicles. The law and order police registered 1,095 cases and seized 2,806 vehicles.

Besides, 2,485 cases have been filed in connection with not wearing masks, 278 for not following personal distancing norms and 55 against those who opened their shops despite restrictions.

On Sunday morning, people were seen zipping on the empty city roads. At a checkpoint set up in Red Hills near the Puzhal Central Prison, policemen stopped motorists and conducted checks. On being found roaming unncessarily, they were made to pay a fine.