Lockdown shopping: Initiatives to support artisans

Collection from handloom clusters

Buying a Venkatagiri cotton or a Tussar silk sari may not be on the top of your shopping list given the current situation, but you will be helping an artisan by making a purchase now.

Rather than soliciting donations, Antaran, an initiative by Tata Trusts, is asking people to purchase handwoven products at wholesale prices directly from the artisans.

Beautiful handlooms and weaves can be purchased and the payment made directly to the artisan through the portal, says a press release. The purchase will be delivered once lockdown is further eased.

Antaran (www.antaranartisan connect.in) is currently focussing on handloom clusters in four states — Assam, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The website displays the work of artisans, their brand names, years of experience in the field and the contact numbers. To stay updated about what these artisans are creating, one can follow their respective brands online.

***

Tribal craft works from Bengal

This is another initiative to support tribal artisans from Bengal. The Kheria Sabars of Purulia, West Bengal, have been traditionally involved in the making of handicrafts from kasi grass, bamboo and palm leaves. Due to the lockdown, much of their stock remains unsold.

National Alliance Group for Denotified and Nomadic Tribes and a few other social organisations have been helping these tribal craftsmen market their products.

Trays with handles, kalshi vase, coasters, mats, jewellery box and boxes are some of the items they make.

Every purchase will support them directly and part of the profit will also go towards supporting other families.

For a catalogue of their products, contact Prashant Rakshit at 9732114569 or Mayank at 8638419227.

