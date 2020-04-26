Lockdown leads to opening of defunct farmers’ market in Chennai

The lockdown has ironically caused the gates of the defunct farmers’ market in Ambattur Old Town (OT) to be opened for some “emergency commerce”. For more than a week now, it is functioning as a temporary vegetable market for residents of the locality, in addition to the one already established at the open playgrounds of Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School.

More than a decade ago, the market was brought under lock and key due to poor patronage, and recently, it captured the imagination of Zone 7 officials of Greater Chennai Corporation as they found themselves having to juggle too many requirements, on account of the lockdown.

When the lockdown happened, they established a common vegetable market at the open playgrounds at Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School, a government-aided school on CTH Road, and it has been functioning between the stipulated timings, from 6 a.m to 1 p.m, every day. Besides, the civic officials were also organising door delivery of essential items, mainly vegetables, by vehicles on alternative days to prevent residents from stepping out of their houses.

Despite this, they encountered a situation where the footfall at the common vegetable market at the government school increased considerably, especially during weekends.

Besides, many residents living in the section along the railway lines have to travel more than two kilometres to reach the temporary market at the school playground. Many residents would walk all the way to the temporary market at the government school. As a result, the defunct farmers market was reopened for the benefit of the residents.

“Reopening the farmers' market is a welcome step as it helps residents get fresh farm products and also improves the farmers’ livelihood as they are able to sell directly at the market,” says T. Gunaseelan, a long-time resident of Ambattur Old Town.