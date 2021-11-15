Chennai

Lockdown extendedtill month-end

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that the lockdown, with the existing set of restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, has be extended till November 30. The restrictions would remain in force, considering the possibility of spread of diseases, such as dengue, according to an official release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 2:05:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/lockdown-extendedtill-month-end/article37495869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY