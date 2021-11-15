Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that the lockdown, with the existing set of restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, has be extended till November 30. The restrictions would remain in force, considering the possibility of spread of diseases, such as dengue, according to an official release.
Lockdown extendedtill month-end
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 15, 2021 01:01 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 15, 2021 01:01 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Interview | SBI General Insurance anticipates majority of claims from motor segment after Chennai rains
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 2:05:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/lockdown-extendedtill-month-end/article37495869.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story