Residents of a gated community on OMR celebrate frontline workers as warriors

Bridgewood, a tower at House of Hiranandani Upscale in Egattur, honoured over 40 housekeeping, security, plumbing and electrical staff this week for their dedicated service during the lockdown. At an event where social distancing norms were followed and everyone had masks on, the staff were provided with a certificate of recognition and a cash reward.

The Association recognised that these staff had the option of staying at home and getting their salary but their inner call of duty and sense of responsibility pushed them to serve the community despite insurmountable problems in commuting due to lack of public transport; and police checks.

Community members clapped in appreciation from their flats of what these warriors had done.

The presentation was attended by president of tower Mr. Gautam and secretary of tower Mr. Sairam conducted the programme and thanked community members for their generous support. As Union of Tower Association president, I was also present on the occasion.

(Raghavan Murti is president, Union of Tower Association at House of Hiranandani Upscale)