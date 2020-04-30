Lockdown business: A woman weaves her family out of a knotty situation

S. Sathiya is a gardener for all seasons — all but this horrific season.

Out of work due to the lockdown, she could wait it out, letting her family get by on PDS supplies. Or she could create her own work-from-home scenario.

So there she is, a nursery worker before lockdown, and now, a basket maker for the nonce.

Two-and-a-half decades separated the last time she had knitted a wire basket and the ongoing crisis that led her to give it a thought.

But incredibly enough, she bridged the yawning practice-gap and settled down to being a basket weaver looking for orders.

“At craft classes in school, I learnt to weave a wire basket. It was a long time ago, and what I had learnt was just a hazy memory,” says Sathiya, a 41-year-old now. “Recently, after the lockdown, I asked my son Pughazhendhi to play basket-weaving tutorials on his smartphone. It all came back to me.”

Finding the wire to make baskets was the next challenge, but she managed to have it sourced, buying a bulk of it from one source. However, when she runs of wire, she would be facing the challenge afresh.

The plastic wire baskets made by Sathiya hardly suggest they came from hands more trained to plant saplings than plait wires.

Neatly executed, the knots are unobtrusive, and the patterns suggest patient craftsmanship. Considering the circumstances that led to this work, and under which Sathiya is living, this seems a case of inimitable professionalism.

The baskets vary in price, depending on size.

“There are baskets priced ₹ 300 and above, and these are the bigger baskets, which could be used for shopping. The order could specify the size of the basket. There are also smaller baskets, which can be used to carry lunch boxes, and these are priced around ₹ 200,” explains Sathiya

Marketing the baskets was going to be a steep challenge during lockdown, for three obvious reasons.

One, a wire basket is likely to be the last thing on any wish list now. Two, delivery of the baskets is possible only after lockdown is lifted, or more realistically, after a level of normality returns. Three, simply because it is lockdown.

The irony is that, for Sathiya, it is a business for the lockdown — a desperate business at that. It is in fact a family’s hope for self-sufficiency.

Fortunately for the gardener turned basket maker, there are people out there waiting to reach out to the Sathiyas of the world who may have huge odds arrayed against them, but who still keep a positive outlook and do best what they can in the given situation, so that any help from outside proves deserved and meaningful.

Sathiya is a resident of Sholinganallur, and Meera Rajagopalan, a communications consultant in the social sector, who lives in one of the gated communities in the locality, learnt about Sathiya and her wire baskets.

“Meera amma has been telling the people that she knows, about these baskets and helping me sell them,” says Sathiya. Recently, Meera made a post about the lockdown basket maker on Facebook, even offering to help in the delivery of the baskets, but after lockdown.

Future prospects

Would this “stopgap” business extend beyond lockdown?

Sathiya points out that she and her husband are accustomed to working in the nursery space – on East Coast Road, nurseries grow out of ears – where they found work as helpers, with their payment being calculated against the days they put in.

They are most likely to go back to it, once normality returns.

Says Sathiya, “Now, I weave a basket in the leisure I find after having carried out household chores. So, I can make only one bag a day. Sometimes, it takes two days. Therefore, it does not make a sustainable business option. However, when I have grown old and can’t work in the gardens anymore, I will take the wires and start weaving baskets again.”

Sathiya can be contacted at 9841592480.