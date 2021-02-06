Localities near 200 Feet Road in Kolathur still lack drainage network

Residents say they have been under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits since 1976

The wait for a sewer network continues for the residents in some parts of Kolathur. Although part of the Corporation limits for over 40 years now, they have been without a proper drainage infrastructure.

P. Boopal, general secretary, Federation of 200 Feet Road Resident’ Welfare Associations, said several streets in localities such as Ganesh Nagar, Venus Nagar, Malligai Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Sriganesh Nagar and Antony Nagar lacked sewer connections.

“We have been part of the Corporation limits since 1976. We started receiving piped water supply from 2001. But our wait for a sewer infrastructure continues despite several representations,” he added.

Encroachments and a prolonged litigation over clearing them have reportedly delayed the construction of sewers in the areas. Residents said a site for the construction of a sewage pumping station was identified at Ganesh Nagar in 2016. However, work is yet to be taken up.

T. Sudarsanam, secretary, G.J.V. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said about 10,000 people residing in the areas were in need of a sewer network. Many households spent a minimum of ₹1,500 on sewage disposal every month. And sewage overflowing on to the road has become a regular feature.

Work is on to build a substation and a government hostel on a portion of land allotted in Kolathur. “We want the authorities concerned to speed up the process to provide a sewer network to the left out areas,” he added.

Restoration fund

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said the project to provide sewer infrastructure would be taken up soon with funds from the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

Households on nearly 60 streets would be covered under the project and tenders will be called for soon. Work would be taken up to build a sewage pumping station and collection system and would be linked to the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant, the officials added.