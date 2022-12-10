Localised solutions prevent water-logging in traditionally vulnerable areas in north Chennai

December 10, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents in many parts of north Chennai, which are traditionally prone to waterlogging, woke up to dry roads or partially waterlogged stretches on Saturday. Most parts of Pulianthope, Pattalam, Vyasarpadi, Perambur and Tiruvottiyur were largely free of water stagnation.

According to officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, there was no major water stagnation in the five zones of the northern region such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram. An assessment found that around 78 small and medium trees and 103 branches had fallen. Three streetlight poles and a traffic signal were damaged.

Ganeshapuram subway in Vyasarpadi, which goes under water after almost every rain bringing traffic to a halt, had no waterlogging. Similarly, Perambur Barracks Road, another traditionally flood-prone stretch, had no water stagnation. Pattalam, which gets heavily flooded, had very little water stagnation.

Dr. Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope had partial waterlogging, and the bad condition of portions of the stretch made it difficult for road users.

One of the affected areas in Pulianthope was Decaster Road and its interior lanes. The area that already faces poor sanitation turned into a mess due to partial waterlogging.

Malathi, a long-time resident said, “Decaster Road is prone to waterlogging after every rain. But the situation has improved in the last two times when it rained heavily. Earlier, water used to stagnate for two or three days with no place to drain and turn black in colour. Now, though water stagnates to an extent, it is immediately pumped out. But we want a permanent solution. The Corporation should identify the problem and rectify it,” she said.

Like in Decaster Road, the workforce and machinery was deployed in places where there was partial waterlogging. Another such area was A.B.V. Koil Street in G.K.M. Colony. Residents said there was waterlogging in parts of Kamarajar Nagar, Nehruji Nagar and Chinnasamy Nagar in Manali zone and was being pumped out.

The narrow rail underpass in Mettupalayam was waterlogged as usual. Kumar, a resident, said residents travelled through the underpass to reach Arunthathiyar Nagar or else had to take a detour of 1.5 km.

While most parts of north Chennai escaped from flooding, bad road conditions gave a tough time to motorists, including on segments of Ennore High Road, T.H. Road in Tondiarpet and New Washermenpet.

Innovate steps

An official of the Corporation’s north region said they took a number of innovative steps and applied them according to the needs of each area.

While new storm-water drains (SWD) helped, he said precast box culverts were put in place in 34 places in the region where the road levels were higher, automatic pumping stations in six places, electrical motors were deployed and major canals such as Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungaiyur Canal and Buckingham Canal desilted.

As a solution for reverse flow of water that usually inundated residential areas, easy-to-operate shutters were put in place at outfall points of storm-water drains in canals. Sumps were built alongside the drain to pump out water, he said and added that such a mechanism was put in place at 20 places, including in parts of Tondiarpet zone in M.G.R. Nagar, Nethaji Nagar and Thendral Nagar.

“So far, we have had three spells of rain. We identified critical points after the first spell and put in pipe culverts,” he said.