Local labourers roped in for Chennai airport’s modernisation project

As the majority of migrant workers have returned home, it has left infrastructure projects hanging in the city. Airports Authority of India (AAI) too has been finding it challenging to handle the Chennai airport’s phase II modernisation project. To keep the work going, they have now roped in several local labourers, sources said.

Chennai airport’s phase II modernisation, which included a new integrated terminal and some other facilities, began last year with an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore.

With 1,500-1,800 migrant workers, the project was on in full swing until a lockdown was imposed in the city.

Hundreds of workers left for their hometowns over the past few months and only about 200-300 workers stayed back, sources said.

At present, fabrication work and raising trusses and frames were in progress at the site.

“It is quite tough to manage with the existing worker strength. We have been working with local labourers as well, who constitute about 30-40% of the workforce,” a source said.

Officials said only when train services resume, migrant workers will be able to return to the city. “This can take another few months or even more than that. It all depends on how long it takes for the City to return to normalcy. Till then we will have to manage with the present resources only,” an official said.