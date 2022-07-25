Holiday for schools, colleges on July 28

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 22:26 IST

The State government has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on July 28 in view of the inauguration of Chess Olympiad

The State government on Monday issued orders for declaring local holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts on July 28. The holiday has been declared to prevent any traffic congestion, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries are scheduled to visit Chennai on July 28 for the inauguration of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. To compensate, these educational institutions would function on August 27, the G.O. issued in this regard said. Since a decision for local holiday has not been taken under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, District Collectors have been instructed to ensure functioning of treasuries and sub treasuries in these districts with skeleton staff.



