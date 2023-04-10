Local extinction of tiger populations observed in Srivilliputtur, Kanniyakumari: Status report

April 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘Status of Tigers 2022’ report released on Sunday said local extinction of tiger populations was observed in Kanniyakumari and Srivilliputtur, which has come as a shock to activists down south.

Srivilliputtur is part of the newly-formed Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) in the State. Local activists could not believe that there was no direct evidence of tigers in their landscape, as in 2020 the Forest Department had spotted tigers in two of the four ranges in camera traps.

“We were also worried,” said H. Dileep Kumar, Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur, SMTR. In 2020, four tigers were captured in camera traps. In February 2023 also there was direct evidence of tiger presence in Rajapalayam range, he says.

When the survey for the Status of Tigers was conducted for 60 days in May and June 2022, over 500 cameras were used in the four ranges. One reason could be that the tigers could have moved away from this dry region to the nearby Megamalai and Periyar during these two early southwest monsoon months. “Another reason could be that some of the tigers are camera shy and don’t like flashes and avoid the cameras. We have now procured cameras without flashes,” he says.

In Kanniyakumari, forest officials say there has been occasional movement of tigers into their forests from Kalakkad — Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. Here also, the camera traps did not capture any tiger. While the northern side is in contiguity with the KMTR landscape, the southern side is highly fragmented. Over the years, there have been direct sightings, a rescue and a death reported in Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary, officials say.

“It will not be right to conclude that tiger has gone locally extinct in these places,” says Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests. In Srivilliputtur, even now staff on patrol are recording indirect signs of tiger presence, including pug marks. In Kanniyakumari, there are challenges in placing cameras because of heavy (anthropogenic) disturbance, she says.

When indirect signs were realised in field patrol, local extinct might be ruled out. The cameras had failed to capture the tigers. The result of concurrent monitoring exercise to be conducted in May would reveal productive results, she noted.

“Also, localised extinction means no tiger sightings from certain pockets within larger area. This is applicable to almost all sites in the country, except in high- density contiguous habitats. This is nothing to be alarmed about but provides options for active recovery of tigers,” she added.