Local body representatives of CPI(M) protest demanding more power, funds 

The elected representatives of local bodies from Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the State government to allocate more funds and power to the local bodies to perform independently.

Near Rajarathinam Stadium, they held a protest putting forth a charter of demands including the conduct of council meetings to be held in a democratic way allowing all members to participate in discussions.

Participating at the protest, CPI(M) State secretary K.Balakrishnan laid emphasis on devolution of powers and allocation of more funds to the local bodies. The elected representatives of local bodies are being treated as prisoners, he charged.

Without the approval of officials, the elected representatives are not able to implement the resolutions they passed or meet the ordinary expenses of local bodies. “So, it defeats the purpose of creating the local bodies and amendment brought in the Constitution to give more powers to them. Hence, we urge the State government to give additional powers and funds to the local bodies,” he said.

Though the finance commission was constituted for increasing allocation, not even 1 per cent is increased yearly to the local bodies. One third revenue of the State government should be allocated to the local bodies since they have to bear all expenses to undertake works such as health, road, sanitation, water facility and others. The benefits do not reach the public since the district officials themselves directly execute the schemes instead of routing through local bodies, he said.

“Already the Central government is determined to do away with the 100-day employment guarantee scheme. Since village panchayats, town panchayats are merged with municipal corporations, the scheme could not be implemented. While undertaking such a merger, the stakeholders of panchayat should be heard. The government should not pass unilateral orders,” Mr. Balakrishnan demanded.