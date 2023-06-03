ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies must act against dumping near waterbodies, says Meena

June 03, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena visits the four reservoirs of Poondi, Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Cholavaram; asks officials to repair link canal

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena visiting the Poondi reservoir along with a team of officials in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMMENT

Local bodies must take stringent action against dumping of garbage near waterbodies and waterways, Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, said here on Saturday.

Along with a team of officials from the Water Resources Department and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), he inspected the four reservoirs of Poondi, Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Cholavaram. These act as major sources of drinking water to Chennai. The reservoirs have a combined storage of 6.87 tmcft, which is 58.48% of their capacity.

The present storage in the reservoirs can meet the daily demand of the city till the onset of the northeast monsoon, the officials said.

On an average, the city is provided with 1,025 million litres of water daily. Of this, nearly 977.22 mld of water is supplied to domestic consumers in Chennai and its added areas.

Mr. Meena instructed the officials to repair the damage in link canal between Poondi and Chembarambakkam. Local bodies and the Water Resources Department must monitor and arrest the sewage pollution in the waterbodies and the channels, he added.

CONNECT WITH US