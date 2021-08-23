Local artists roped in to paint city’s walls

Deep connection: Sports-themed paintings being drawn on the walls of Vyasarpadi in Chennai.

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 01:02 IST

Corporation begins beautification drive at Vyasarpadi in north Chennai

As part of its wider initiative to create artwork on walls, the Greater Chennai Corporation has roped in a group of local artists from north Chennai.

The group, led by R. Surendran, commenced work on the walls in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements near Vyasarpadi, with paintings inspired by sports.

Mr. Surendran, a graduate of the Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai, who is now working in the cinema industry, said Corporation officials engaged them after seeing their artwork created in public places in Korukkupet. “I grew up in Korukkupet and love the place. In recent years, nearly seven Tasmac [liquor] shops are functioning in one particular stretch in the area, which is resulting in public nuisance, lack of hygiene and defacement of walls,” he said. As a measure to reclaim the walls, he and his juniors from college began painting them a month ago, decorating them with images of gods, hoping it would deter people from defacing them or urinating nearby. “This was noticed by some Corporation officials, who asked us if we could create artwork in other places with their funding. We readily agreed,” Mr. Surendran said.

Meaningful art

To signify north Chennai’s relationship with sports, particularly football and boxing, Mr. Surendran said they had chosen that as the theme for the walls in Vyasarpadi.

“One of the highlights will be a portrait of Olympic medalist and boxing champion Mary Kom, which will be ready in a few days,” he said.

The Corporation has launched a drive to remove posters from walls and paint them with art as part of the city’s beautification efforts.