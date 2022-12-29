ADVERTISEMENT

Loans totalling ₹47.18 crore disbursed to 968 self-help groups

December 29, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank loans worth ₹47.18 crore were disbursed to 968 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, on Thursday.

According to N. Srinivasan, project director, Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement, Chennai district, the SHGs included those engaged in selling homemade snacks, pickles, saplings and gift bags. The loans would help these groups to promote and develop their businesses. ICICI Bank, Canara Bank and Indian Bank were among the banks that offer loans at subsidised interest rates. 

Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement has provided ₹9.15 crore as business loans to 466 urban groups, ₹1.60 crore to 505 individuals and ₹145.73 crore to 49,680 beneficiaries of 3,312 urban SHGs to start their businesses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

So far, around 11,848 SHGs in Chennai district have been provided with bank loans totalling ₹496.05 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US