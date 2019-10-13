Living Spaces 2019 kicks off

The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces 2019 kicked off on Saturday, with several property buyers visiting to enquire about their dream projects at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

Inaugurating the two-day expo along with Mehul H. Doshi, secretary, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, W.S. Habib, president, CREDAI, said there was a spike in the sale of properties in the city after a lull. “Commercial real state is booming now,” he said.

‘Great ambassador’

Lauding The Hindu Group for hosting the expo, he said the Group was a great ambassador for CREDAI and the real estate industry in the city.

The expo has an array of projects to choose from, be it budget homes, lavish villas or luxury bungalows. Visitors will get to choose from 400 projects of premium property brands. From among the 50 stalls, buyers can also get connected to financial institutions and banks to help purchase their dream houses.

About 1,000 visitors are expected.

Entry is free for the expo that will remain open on October 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.