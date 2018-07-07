Living Spaces 2018 begins

Living Spaces 2018, a property expo powered by Do my home will be held at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on July 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is organised by The Hindu Group. It is a property show where several premium property brands will be participating and buyers will have an exciting array of options from budget homes and functional apartments to lavish villas and luxury bungalows – all on a single platform. Customers can also connect with financial institutions and bankers at one-on-one sessions to help buy properties.

One can also get a primer on upcoming and existing projects, meet experts for personalised solutions and check out financial options without taking too much time. The entry for the event is free. To win free LED TVs every hour on both days of the expo, pre register at www.thehindu.com/living spaces.