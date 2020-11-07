Living next door to birds

A patch-birding space in Pallikaranai is already throwing up surprises

Chennai Being able to make a quick trip by foot to the fringes of a Marsh, and watch winter-migrants is a great favour. As if that were not enough, greater favour has now been bestowed upon Sundaravel Palanivelu. No sooner had this winter birding season begun than he was treated to the sight of two rare droppers-in.

A White Wagtail at Pallikaranai, this wintering season. Photo: Sundaravel Palanivelu

A resident of Kamakotti Nagar, Sundaravel can reach a point in five bobs of a sandpiper’s tail feathers, and from there, clearly view a patch that lies on the fringes of the Pallikaranai Wetland.

Sundaravel is now watching the Long-toed Stint at this patch, regularly.

Sundaravel Palanivelu

“The Long-toed Stint is a rarity in Chennai. During every wintering season, very few numbers of them would be sighted,” explains Sundaravel. “Another resident of Kamakotti Nagar had seen two or three Long-toed Stints, and the next day when I went there I was able to see close to 20 of them.”

The Long-toed Stint, which belongs to the family that consists of the Little Stint and Temminck’s Stint, two of the more commonly seen birds during the wintering season in Chennai, is distinguished by its long toes, as its name suggests.

A Long-toed Stint in Pallikaranai, this wintering season. Photo: Rama Neelamegam | Photo Credit: Rama Neelamegam

Rama Neelamegan, a resident of Mylapore and another avid birder, paid a visit to this patch and documented the sighting of the Long-toed Stint on eBird, in an entry dated 31 October 2020.

There is in fact an informal, loosely-formed patch-birding group around this space near Kamakotti Nagar, and by regularly documenting findings from there, they provide data that can help assess a migratory season.

Sundaravel has seen another striking drop-in at this patch — a White Wagtail.

The White Wagtail is not to be confused with the extremely common White-browed Wagtail, which has in fact been named after Madras (Motacilla Maderaspatensis). In contrast, the White Wagtail (Motacilla Alba) is found year-round in certain parts of India, but not in Chennai. Here, a sighting of the White Wagtail is always greeted with a raised brow, suggesting merry surprise.