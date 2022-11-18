Living donor kidney swap transplant performed successfully

November 18, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Chennai

Fortis Malar doctors performed the operation, where a kidney donor, if incompatible with a recipient in their own family, exchanges the kidney with another donor-recipient pair

The Hindu Bureau

A living donor kidney swap transplant was performed in a private hospital in the Chennai.

According to a press release, in living donor kidney swap transplant, a kidney donor, if incompatible with a recipient in his/her own family, exchanges the kidney with another donor-recipient pair.

Doctors of Fortis Malar performed the swap transplant. A 56-year-old woman wanted to donate a kidney to her 30-year-old son, who suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis. Another woman aged 58 years old wanted to donate a kidney to her 65-year-old husband as one of his kidneys had failed. However, there was a mismatch with their respective recipient family members due to blood group incompatibility.

The team assessed the case and found that the organs could be swapped between the two families as the blood groups matched that way. A swap transplant procedure was recommended and the families gave their consent. Doctors performed the swap transplant and both patients are stable, the release added.

