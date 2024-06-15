Liver screening camp conducted for 300 policemen

Nearly 300 personnel under the Tambaram Police Commissionerate attended a liver screening camp held by Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai. They underwent a FibroScan test. “This non-invasive procedure is crucial for identifying conditions such as liver fibrosis and fatty liver disease, which if detected early, can be managed effectively to prevent serious complications,” said Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology and Transplant, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai, in a press release from the hospital.

C. Maheshwari, IGP, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Traffic, Tambaram City Police, appreciated the initiative. Alongside the screenings, participants were provided with educational materials on maintaining liver health, the impact of lifestyle choices and the importance of regular health check-ups. Nageshwar K. Rao, CEO, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai, said throughout the month of June, the hospital conducted fibroscan liver screenings for numerous neighbourhood associations and institutions.