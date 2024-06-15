GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Liver screening camp conducted for 300 policemen

The initiative was organised by Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai

Published - June 15, 2024 09:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 300 personnel under the Tambaram Police Commissionerate attended a liver screening camp held by Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai. They underwent a FibroScan test. “This non-invasive procedure is crucial for identifying conditions such as liver fibrosis and fatty liver disease, which if detected early, can be managed effectively to prevent serious complications,” said Joy Varghese, Director of Hepatology and Transplant, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai, in a press release from the hospital. 

C. Maheshwari, IGP, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Traffic, Tambaram City Police, appreciated the initiative. Alongside the screenings, participants were provided with educational materials on maintaining liver health, the impact of lifestyle choices and the importance of regular health check-ups. Nageshwar K. Rao, CEO, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai, said throughout the month of June, the hospital conducted fibroscan liver screenings for numerous neighbourhood associations and institutions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.