Liver helpline launched

GEM Hospital has launched a 24-hour Liver Helpline.

According to a press release, patients can call the helpdesk on 9500200600 for any emergency. The round-the-clock gastrointestinal bleed care services will take care of persons with gastrointestinal problems, P. Senthilnathan, director of the hospital, said.

C. Palanivelu, chairman, said the hospital is conducting a free liver camp from July 22 to 28, where specialists would provide free consultation for liver problems. Procedures such as fibroscan, liver function tests, tests for Hepatitis B and C and vaccination would be done free of cost for patients throughout this week, he said. Actor and politician Sarath Kumar inaugurated the helpline and liver care camp. S. Asokan, CEO of the hospital, said the helpline and liver care camp would help educate people about the importance of a healthy liver, according to the release.

