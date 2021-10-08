Liver awareness campaign launched

Chennai Liver Foundation (CLF) has launched a month long “Live(r) your Life” campaign as part of liver awareness month.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the campaign on Friday. With the aim of creating awareness about liver health and liver-related ailments, 50,000 free liver tests will be done, besides liver screening camps and consultations.

CLF is a voluntary, non-profit organisation that is collaborating with Medall as its lab partner to provide the free tests with the aim of encouraging people to make it a habit to check their liver at least once annually. Interested persons may register for the free liver function test at www.chennailiverfoundation.org.

“Liver disease is something that can impact anyone, and not necessarily only people with an alcohol problem. Lifestyle changes today put anyone at risk, but prevention and healthy living helps combat the ailment. Widespread awareness and community-level intervention become need of the hour and an initiative like this becomes critical,” said CLF founder R.P. Shanmuganathan.

The aim is also to encourage volunteer chapters across the country.