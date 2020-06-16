Livelihoods of Chennai’s autorickshaw drivers once again at risk

CHENNAI

16 June 2020 16:06 IST

Autorickshaw drivers, many of whom had taken up other jobs during the lockdown, say they had just begun to earn an income again when the complete lockdown was announced

N. Muthu an autorickshaw driver from Tiruvottiyur was happy that he could earn some money after the government permitted autorickshaws to ply in the city earlier this month. But his hopes came crashing down after the government announced a complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts, from June 19.

“Prior to the lockdown, I was earning ₹1,500 per day. After the government permitted the plying of autorickshaws recently, my earnings dropped to ₹500. But I was happy that I was earning something,” says Mr. Muthu whose right hand is paralysed. He said that automobile financiers are also asking drivers to pay their dues. “We are under so much pressure, but no one speaks about our plight,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Similar is the case of C. Govindaraj, an autorickshaw driver from Kannagi Nagar. “I started painting buildings to support my family after the lockdown was announced. Last week, I started driving again, but did not get many passengers. Now I am using the vehicle for personal transport,” he said.

There are close to 96,000 autorickshaw drivers in the city. Many of them started doing other work, including selling vegetables, masks and even construction work, to support their families after the lockdown began. They were happy when autorickshaws were allowed to ply. “Even though we could ferry only two passengers, it fetched some income. Now, even that will stop for a from June 19,” said M. Chandran, vice president, Tamil Nadu Auto Rickshaw Workers Federation.

The only relief is that autorickshaws can run for medical purposes between June 19 and 30. “The government has again announced financial assistance of ₹1,000 for members of Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers Welfare Board. Not many will get it as only 24,000 are members. The government should provide it to all drivers through Regional Transport Offices,” said M. Sampath, All Auto Trade Unions Coordination Committee, general secretary.