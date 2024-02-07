ADVERTISEMENT

Live plants and flower show at Semmozhi Poonga from February 10

February 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are being made for the upcoming flower exhibition in Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Starting February 10, Semmozhi Poonga, the Botanical gardens on Cathedral Road will host the Kalaignar centenary live plants show.

Over 12 lakh plants, including petunias, roses, tulips, ziniyas, balsams, sunflowers, champangi, nithyakalyani, December poo and Sangu Pushpam nurtured in the nurseries of the Horticulture department will find space in the ten-day-long event. 

Arrangements in place for the upcoming flower exhibition in Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Panneerselvam told presspersons on Wednesday that around three acres of land of the Semmozhi Poonga would be used for the plant and flower show to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Entry to the show would be ticketed and the price of a ticket for an adult would be ₹150 and for a child under the age of 12, it would be ₹75. Tickets would be sold online. The event would be open on all days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Agriculture Secretary Apoorva said that the plants had been nurtured in the nurseries from December and had been brought to the city on February 1 to get acclimatised to the temperature. “We will perhaps let people buy the plants. They will be able to book the plants and collect them after the show.” 

