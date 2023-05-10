Live liver transplant performed on overweight patient

May 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Live liver transplant was successfully performed on a patient weighing 170 kg at a city hospital. The 50-year-old businessman from Puducherry received a portion of his nephew’s liver since his health did not permit waiting for a cadaver organ donation.

He had come to Gleneagles Global Health City at Perumbakkam with end-stage liver disease and had multiple complications. The surgery, performed by a team led by Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Director, Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery, took over 10 hours.

Joy Varghese, Director, Hepatology and Transplantation Hepatology, said overweight caused health issues and surgery on persons with excess weight was difficult. It had now been three months since the surgery, and there had not been and complications, he added.

Rajanikanth Patcha V., clinical lead and senior consultant, Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery, said a person weighing 100 kg would require a liver weighing 800 g, but in this case, since the patient was quite heavy, the team decided on getting livers from two donors, but his body was working normally with just one. The donor’s liver had grown back and was functioning normally as well.

Selvakumar Malleeswaran, head, Liver Anesthesia and Critical Care, said to remove the excess water, dialysis was done for 10 days. The patient thanked the doctors and nursing staff for giving him a fresh lease of life.