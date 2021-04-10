Little help for new visitors at terminus

The facility at Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur needs many amenities, starting with a display board

Due to the lack of information boards, commuters boarding MTC buses from Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Nagar bus terminus in Kodungaiyur have only a sketchy idea of the routes originating from their area.

Route numbers 33C and 64K (towards Broadway), 64K (a cut service towards Perambur), 2A (towards Anna Square) and 121G (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) plies from the terminus. Yet, commuters frequenting the facility are often clueless about their timings — due to the absence of any helpful information.

The terminus does not have visual display boards. A public address system is fitted near the ceiling but is not being put to use, say commuters. Buses are parked haphazardly, forcing commuters to take a walk across the terminus to board buses.

“Route numbers going to the same destination are parked a few metres, away forcing commuters to stand. At times, the commuters have to get off the bus, and board an another bus,” says N. Mahendran, a commuter.

An MTC official points out that steps will be taken to make announcements through the public address system.

Regarding installation of a visual display board at the terminus, the official says the request will be taken up by the technical section of MTC.