Little hands on the deck

While Vardah was tearing through Chennai, altering some its green spaces beyond recognition, a silver living was emerging in the skies. The deadly cyclone was enhancing the city’s resilience and fighting spirit. Residents would group together to ensure the damage was undone. The groups vary in character and some bring a smile to your face.

For example, a group consisting of students of Gurukulam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in West Tambaram.

They are already through with the first phase of their initiative, in which around 50 saplings have been planted on the campus.

“The saplings are maintained and watered every day by the students before they leave for home,” said R. Latha Parthasarathi, principal, Gurukulam Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

The saplings include ‘Thennai Maram’, ‘Shenbagam’, Punnai Maram, ‘Vilvam’, and ‘Maha Vilvam’.

Flowering trees, which include ‘Thiruvodu’ and ‘Nagalingam’ have also been planted. Besides this, the students keep potted plants.

They are following the practice of planting saplings on their birthdays and the respective student would take up the upkeep of the saplings he/she planted.

At the school, one finds many varieties of Hibiscus.

“The saplings have been planted with tree guards, and they also have boards with the botanical and common names of the plants in Tamil and English,” the principal said.

“We have landscaped areas of campus,” she pointed out. More than 150 trees were uprooted by cyclone ‘Vardah’ on the campus of Gurukulam.

On the campus, one finds ‘Arasamaram’, ‘Aalamaram’, ‘Aathimaram’, ‘Moongil maram’, ‘Magizhammaram’, ‘Eechamaram’, ‘Purasaimaram’, guava and mango trees. In 2016, the school students undertook a tree census and identified more than 30 varieties.

The saplings are also maintained by students of Valluvar Gurukulam Elementary School. S. Dhanalakshmi, a student, said, “I water the saplings every day before I leave for home. In the trees on the campus, my friends and I have spotted kingfishers, woodpeckers and other birds.”

The boys clean the garden by picking up the dried leaves. On Saturdays and Sundays and public holidays, a gardener takes care of the saplings.