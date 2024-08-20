ADVERTISEMENT

Literary awards instituted

Published - August 20, 2024 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sivasankari Chandrasekaran Charities has announced the institution of two new literary awards starting this year, named the ‘Surya’ and ‘Akshara’ awards. 

According to a press release, the ‘Surya Virudu’, which carries a cash prize of Rs.3 lakh, a memento, and a citation, will be presented to a writer who has made significant contributions to Tamil literature through their works.

The ‘Akshara Virudu’, carrying a cash prize of Rs.2 lakh, a memento, and a citation, will be given to the author of the best book published in the last five years.

This year, the ‘Surya Award’ for creativity will be presented to writer Ambai, and the ‘Akshara Award’ for the best book will be given to ‘Saigon - Puducherry’ written by Nagarathnam Krishna, the release said.

