Lit For Life goes online

10 November 2021 16:18 IST

The two-day literary festival on November 12 and 13 features well-known speakers from across the globe

“Literature is a means by which we may ask questions,” said Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket at The Hindu Lit For Life 2019. This is something that the festival has espoused over the 10 years of its existence by asking questions on stage and off it.

With much of the world moving online in the wake of COVID-19, Lit For Life too makes its virtual debut tomorrow. Renowned physicians, scientists, authors, corporate stars, filmmakers, environmentalists, and artists offer insights into the problems and challenges the world faces today and offer new ways of looking at ourselves and the world around us. The festival reflects a spirit of hope and faith in the tenacity and perseverance of the human spirit.

Speakers include Indra Nooyi, the Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi, Shashi Tharoor, Sashi Kumar, N Ravi, Amitav Ghosh, Somak Ghoshal, Pranay Lal, Ramya Kannan, Vinay Kamath, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr Srinath Reddy, Prof Arun Kumar, Kamini Mahadevan, Dr Pratima Murthy, Dr Shekhar Seshadri, Dr Soumitra Pathare, Dr Ennapadam S Krishnamoorthy, Neha Sinha, Dr Sanjay Gubbi, Dr Mahesh Rangarajan, Ira Mukoty, Pankaja Srinivasan, Sudha Kongara, Chithra Mahesh, Subodh Kerkar, Anuradha Kapur and Deepan Sivaraman.

Advertising

Advertising

To register on November 12 and 13, visit https://bit.ly/THLFL21

The festival sponsors are Rajasthan Tourism (associate sponsor), Casagrand (realty partner), State Bank of India (banking partner), Life Insurance Corporation of India (insurance partner), Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (knowledge partner) and Higginbothams (bookstore partner).