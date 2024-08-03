Liquor licence temporarily revoked for 5 star hotels

The Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise has announced the cancellation of liquor license for five star hotels in Chennai.

In an official release on Saturday, the Commissioner said the FL-3 licence, which is issued to serve liquor to hotel guests in their rooms, had been temporarily revoked for Ratta Somersett, Taj Club House, VVA Hotels (Radisson Blu), Hyatt Regency, and The Park.

The release said these hotels indulged in offences such as ‘allowing outsiders to drink alcohol and distributing alcoholic beverages.’ Hence, the Commissioner has ordered the temporary cancellation of the licences.