Liquor bottles seized from three places

The city police have seized Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) at three places and arrested suspects who had hoarded bottles for selling them at higher prices.
A bootlegger, who had allegedly stocked the alcohol, was caught on Sunday in Adambakkam.
The Adambakkam police arrested the 42--year-old person, identified as R.Settu, and seized 101 liquor bottles from him.
During interrogation, he told the police that he had bought the bottles from Tasmac outlets in neighbouring districts and used to sell a ₹100 bottle for ₹400.
Woman arrested
Similarly, the Triplicane police arrested a 58-year-old woman, identified as Kanchana of Pallavan Salai, and seized 105 bottles of IMFL.
She sourced them from her associates and was selling to prospective customers.
On Sunday, Avadi Tank Factory police arrested Ravi alias Julius, 56, who was selling the IMFL from a house in Vellanur and recovered 60 bottles of liquor from him. The police arrested another woman identified as Muniammal for similar offence.
A senior police officer said, “Despite lockdown restriction, these suspects crossed the border and went to neighbouring districts to buy alcohol and stock it up here. They were selling to customers at higher price.”
