Police seize liquor from actor’s car

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 23:36 IST

Police seized a huge quantity of liquor bottles from a car belonging to actor Ramya Krishnan as it was returning to the city from Mamallapuram.

The police intercepted the car at Muttukadu check-post for routine checking. They found the actor and her sister travelling in the car driven by Selvam. The police found 96 bottles of beer and seven bottles of whisky in the car.

“Since transporting liquor into the city is against rules and moreover liquor sale is prohibited, we arrested Selvam and seized the liquor bottles as per Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act,” said a senior police officer.

The driver was later released on bail.