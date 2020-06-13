Police seize liquor from actor’s car

Police seized a huge quantity of liquor bottles from a car belonging to actor Ramya Krishnan as it was returning to the city from Mamallapuram.
The police intercepted the car at Muttukadu check-post for routine checking. They found the actor and her sister travelling in the car driven by Selvam. The police found 96 bottles of beer and seven bottles of whisky in the car.
“Since transporting liquor into the city is against rules and moreover liquor sale is prohibited, we arrested Selvam and seized the liquor bottles as per Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act,” said a senior police officer.
The driver was later released on bail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.