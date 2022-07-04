Chennai

Lioness dies at Vandalur zoo

A 25-year-old lioness at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park died following a prolonged illness on Monday. 

Named Bhavana, the lioness had a surgical condition of recurrent rectal prolapse and was under conservative treatment for the last one month. Zoo authorities said that as the condition could not be medically treated, a surgery had to be performed despite the animal being at a surgical risk due to old age. The animal was anaesthetized, and a team of surgeons from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University performed surgery. 

The lioness was unable to withstand the procedure and died at 7 p.m.


