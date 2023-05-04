ADVERTISEMENT

Lion safari at Vandalur zoo likely to resume this month end

May 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officials say the transport arrangements have not been completed to resume the safari although there are six lions ready for the safari

Geetha Srimathi

The lion safari has been closed since at Vandalur zoo since 2021. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The lion safari at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, will tentatively reopen at the end of May when summer vacation draws to a close. 

The safari, one of the prominent attractions of the zoo, was planned to be reopened this summer after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo has been seeing increased footfalls since April owing to holidays. Over 20,000 people visited the zoological park on April 30 followed by the May Day.

After remaining closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, the AAZP management reopened all facilities such as the butterfly park, children’s park, aquarium, and the nocturnal animal house. The lion safari was the last facility to be resumed as the zoo lost a few lions during the pandemic. This year, two lions were brought in through animal exchange programmes with the latest being from the Bannerghatta Biological Park on April 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the new entrant, which will be under quarantine till the second week of May, there are six lions ready for the safari and three in the enclosure. However, the safari will not be resumed now as transport arrangements were still not ready.

“We are getting transport arrangements in place for the safari, which will tentatively start at the end of this month,” said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US