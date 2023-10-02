Lion and deer safari reopened at Arignar Anna Zoological Park after three years

October 02, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The lion safari has been reopened at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur after three years.

To commemorate Wildlife Week 2023, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Monday inaugurated several new facilities at AAZP. This includes the lion and deer safari, for which an air-conditioned (AC) bus was procured through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) mode, a QR code-based ticketing system, and an operation theatre at the zoo’s veterinary unit. Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Supriya Sahu, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy, and other senior forest officials were present.

The AAZP will soon add two more AC buses for the safari. The safari fee is ₹150 for adults and ₹30 for children. The QR code-based ticketing system has been introduced as part of efforts to digitise the Forest Department, Mr. Mathiventhan said. The new operation theatre, set up at a cost of ₹35 lakh, has a modern anaesthesia unit, ventilator support, and the capacity to operate on all animals, including tigers and lions.

The Minister also inaugurated an international hostel at the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), Vandalur, and released a book on Kazhuveli and Oussudu Bird Sanctuaries.

Mudumalai website

An online souvenir shop of products made by Eco-Development Committees in Mudumalai was also launched by Mr. Mathiventhan on the occasion. The website will also allow the public to buy tickets for safaris and accommodation. D. Venkatesh, Mudumalai Field Director, said the website would improve transparency and make it easier for people to use the services.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force Subrat Mohapatra; PCCF and AIWC Director A. Udhayan; Kanchipuram MP G. Selvam; and Chengalpattu MLA Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan participated.

