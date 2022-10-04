Linxon is the lowest bidder for Chennai Metro Rail’s electrification work on two stretches

Chennai Metro Rail’s primary focus will be for completing the work between Poonamallee and Power House on priority, as this stretch will be the first one to be opened for public in three years

As the massive phase II project gradually gains pace across the city, Chennai Metro Rail has finalised one more contract now with Linxon being the lowest bidder for executing the overhead electrification work on two stretches.

According to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the contract will be awarded shortly to the firm after some formalities. “This company will provide the design, manufacturing, installation of substations, overhead electrification work, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for two stretches in the phase II project, which include CMBT to Shollinganallur and Shollinganallur to SIPCOT,” an official said.

There will be three corridors in the phase II project — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3 - 45.8 km), Light House to Poonamalleee (corridor 4 – 26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur (corridor 5 – 47 km) — and these three will cover over 118.9 km at a cost of ₹61,843 crore.

In this award, the electrification contract covers two stretches which fall under two corridors. While the CMBT to Shollinganallur stretch will be a part of Madhavaram to Shollinganallur corridor, the Shollinganallur to SIPCOT will be covered under Madhavaram to SIPCOT corridor.

Sources said the contractor will be given nearly three years to finish the work. “The work will begin only after the construction of stations and the viaduct and the laying of tracks,” another official said.

Though the construction work is in progress across the city at present, Chennai Metro Rail’s primary focus will be for completing the work between Poonamallee and Power House on priority, as this stretch will be the first one to be opened for public in three years. Meanwhile, the tunnelling work between Madhavaram and Kellys too shall begin in a few weeks for building the underground stretch, officials said.